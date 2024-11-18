MIAMI (WSVN) - United Way Miami and Amazon are teaming up to give Miami-Dade families and veterans a holiday meal.

Volunteers and employees from both organizations prepared over 1,000 Thanksgiving meal kits Monday morning.

Each box contains most of the classic holiday fixings, and a gift card recipients can use to purchase a protein of their choice.

“Today, we have our very important transportation partner, Amazon, who comes in every year. This is the third year that we’ve partnered with them, and thanks to the team and the wonderful, wonderful support that we receive from them, we are able to get the meals from here out to the families this afternoon,” said United Way Miami Vice President of Development Ivette Diaz.

The boxes were delivered to Miami-Dade families and veterans struggling to afford expensive meals.

