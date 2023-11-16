SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - There was a special delivery for South Florida families in need.

United Way Miami and Amazon have teamed up to give out more than 2,000 meal kits to low-income families and veterans.

Parents and children received their donations at 27 locations, including Ethel Beckford Elementary School in Southwest Miami-Dade on Wednesday.

Each box contains Thanksgiving essentials like stuffing, green beans, cornbread and cranberry sauce, as well as a $20 Publix gift card to purchase a turkey, ham or chicken.

