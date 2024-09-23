CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The United Way held its Impact Summit at the University of Miami.

It brought together leaders from the Miami-Dade County Mayor’s Office, Miami-Dade Public Schools, and Jackson Health, among others. They discussed challenges and possible solutions for various of the most pressing issues facing Miami-Dade County.

The Summit focused on Miami-Dade’s four pillars: health and wellbeing, education, resilient communities, and economic mobility.

There was also a special focus on the asset-limited, income-constrained, employed, or ALICE, population.

“The United Way has been around for 100 years in our community,” said Symeria Hudson, the President and CEO of United Way Miami. “Our goal is to make sure we connect those that are in need with people that can help, so today’s summit is really about partnership; it’s about continuing to bring people together to ensure that we have some of the solutions on the table to really help our community.”

The United Way invests in more than 100 programs with 60 partner agencies to help people across South Florida.

