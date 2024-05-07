MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. — The United Teachers of Dade (UTD) along with community leaders are set to hold a news conference to discuss issues in a recent National Education Association (NEA) report which shows Florida’s ranking in educator pay has plummeted from 48th to 50th nationwide.

The union plans to talk about the findings on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at UTD Headquarters, located at 5553 NW 36th Street, Miami Springs, to note the findings of the latest report and their upcoming negotiations with Miami-Dade County Public Schools concerning salary and working conditions.

With a significant teacher shortage affecting the state, UTD is urging the Florida legislature to take immediate action to alleviate the situation.

This call to action comes at a critical time as the legislature has been focusing resources on private and religious schools, handing out billions despite the growing needs within public education.

Union members are emphasizing the urgency of redirecting attention and resources to public school educators to ensure fair compensation and improved working conditions.

