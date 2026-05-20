SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A gas leak in Southwest Miami-Dade forced a community to evacuate.

Crews responded to a neighborhood in Southwest 151st Avenue and 112th Terrace on Tuesday evening.

The leak happened underground, officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said that people in the area were told to evacuate.

Repairs are currently underway and no one was hurt.

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