HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - An undercover police vehicle was involved in a crash on the Palmetto Expressway, near the intersection of Okeechobee Road leading to a collision that caused traffic disruptions in the area.

According to authorities, the collision occurred when the undercover police vehicle, whose purpose and details have not been disclosed, was navigating SR 826. The vehicle collided with another vehicle, whose occupants remained uninjured.

Emergency responders promptly arrived at the scene and provided necessary medical attention.

There were no reported injuries resulting from the collision.

The incident led to temporary traffic delays as law enforcement officials assessed the situation and cleared the roadway. Both vehicles involved in the collision were subsequently towed away.

Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. No additional information has been released at this time.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

