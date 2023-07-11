HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - On State Road 826 (Palmetto Expressway) approaching Okeechobee Road, an undercover police car was involved in a crash.

7Skyforce flew over the scene on Tuesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol was present on the expressway with a white SUV.

No word on the condition of the officer or any further injuries.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.