MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced today the successful conclusion of a multi-agency undercover operation targeting human trafficking, resulting in the arrest of 27-year-old Pablo Casademunt.

The operation involved the coordinated efforts of the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office Human Trafficking Task Force, Miami Gardens Police Department (MGPD), South Miami Police Department (SMPD), U.S. Secret Service (USSS), and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigation (HSI).

“Investigations of possible Human Trafficking often lead to some very unusual and very sad situations,” State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said. “Allegedly selling the mother of your child and bringing the child along for the ride is a new low in an area of criminal conduct. I applaud the members of my Human Trafficking Task Force and those agencies assisting the Task Force for handling the entire situation with great propriety and with great sensitivity.”

The arrest of Casademunt came after an undercover detective responded to a sexually explicit advertisement, purportedly arranged by Casademunt, offering a 30-minute encounter for $350. As planned, Casademunt arrived at a predetermined hotel meeting place, where his girlfriend entered the room and received payment using recorded investigative funds. It was at this moment that law enforcement took Casademunt into custody. Shockingly, it was discovered that the couple’s infant child was present in a car seat during the operation.

Pablo Casademunt faces several charges, including one count of deriving support from proceeds of prostitution, one count of unlawful use of a communications device, and one count of directing another to a place of prostitution.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.