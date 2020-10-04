Under 2,000 COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Sunday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 716,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 14,671 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Sunday, the Florida Department of Health reported 716,459 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 1,869 from Saturday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 43 deaths.

There are now 172,205 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 77,934 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 47,079 and 1,869 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 44,709 hospital admissions statewide.

