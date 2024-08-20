HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family is devastated and speaking out after a tragic incident at Amelia Earhart Park claimed the life of 3-year-old Malaysia on Saturday.

Malaysia was at the park with her godmother for a family gathering when she somehow became separated from her caretaker. Family members reported that she was last seen near a lake at the park, located at 401 E 65th St. in Hialeah.

After realizing the child was missing, a family member quickly notified a park ranger. A search was initiated, and Malaysia was later found unresponsive in a body of water.

Despite the best efforts of first responders, who administered CPR and rushed her to Palmetto General Hospital, Malaysia was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

“Things happen—kids are quick. So that is the message: You have to keep your eyes on kids at all times, especially around water,” said Malaysia’s uncle, Nigel Wright. “Water is like a magnet [to kids], and now we’re here unfortunately dealing with this. Malaysia is not the first that this has happened to, pray that she is the last. If we don’t do better as adults in the way we conduct our day-to-day lives, unfortunately, this is going to happen again.”

According to the family, Malaysia had special needs, which made constant supervision even more critical. The godmother, who was responsible for Malaysia at the time, is cooperating with the ongoing investigation by Miami-Dade Police.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the drowning.

Malaysia’s death has left her family heartbroken. Anyone who would like to contribute to Malaysia’s funeral funds can do so at this GoFundMe page.

