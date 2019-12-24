Uncle fatally shot while mowing lawn outside niece’s SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An uncle has died after he was shot while mowing the lawn outside his niece’s home in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene near Southwest 139th Avenue and 264th Street, at around 10:25 a.m. Tuesday.

According to police, a man, whom family members later identified as Dennis McGhee, was shot and found dead on the lawn of the home.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where a heavy police presence could be spotted along with a body covered with a yellow tarp pinned by lawn chairs.

7News cameras captured heavy police presence as mourners gathered outside the home.

McGhee’s niece Priscilla Riley said he was cutting her lawn when she heard gunshots.

“I heard gunshots, and I saw some guys in black run from behind his apartment,” Priscilla said.

She added that she and her sister Crystal are demanding answers as to why their uncle got shot and killed on Christmas Eve, and that the violence needs to stop.

“I’m broken! I’m broken! I want them to get us protection in this neighborhood!” Priscilla said through tears. “This is an ongoing situation with violence in this community.”

Police said the subject fled the scene and is still at large.

“It’s very sickening that it happened right before Christmas,” Crystal said. “It’s the holidays, it’s sad. He was lovable, nice, caring, funny, a people’s person.”

The district office of State Rep. Kionne L. McGhee, D-District 117, confirmed that the victim is a relative of his, but they did not disclose further details about their relationship.

“He loved his family so much, and he always tried to bring people together by cooking and sharing his dishes,” Priscilla said.

If you have any information regarding this fatal shooting, call Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

