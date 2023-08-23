MIAMI (WSVN) - A local research center is helping first responders make sure they are equipped for action.

The Michael S. Gordon Center for Simulation and Innovation in Medical Education at the University of Miami on Wednesday morning provided 80 new helmets to Florida Urban Task Forces 1 and 2.

These teams work tirelessly helping people at disaster sites like the Champlain Tower condo collapse in Surfside and the recent wildfire emergency in Maui.

“The helmets are essential. Safety is of paramount importance to the team as they deploy to a disaster,” said Brandon Webb, program manager of the Florida Urban Task Force 1. “If we have a member of the team that’s injured, then they’re out of service, they can’t assist with anyone who needs our assistance.”

These task forces receive extensive training to prepare them for rapid responses to any emergency all over the world.

