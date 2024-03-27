CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - If you think you’re a swift learner, there’s a college course that goes beyond your wildest dreams. Taylor Swift has become a popular subject at one South Florida university.

Calling all Swifties!

At the University of Miami, a Taylor Swift class will be available in the fall.

It’s called Strategically Communicating Through Music: The Mastermind of the Taylor Swift Brand.

And yes, there will be some talk about the star’s romance.

“Travis Kelce will definitely come up, right? I think everyone who loves her is pushing for them to be a permanent thing,” said Alyse Lancaster, vice dean for academic affairs for UM’s School of Communication.

But that’s not the focus. Students will learn advertising, social media and strategy development.

Lancaster is the mastermind behind the class who will strategize to set the scene for her student’s tales.

“It’s gonna be using her business prowess, using her experience, using her lyrics, using her music, and using her brand and how she has successfully built it into a billion-dollar brand to help students understand how they can do that when they are out working for clients,” Lancaster said.

Lancaster said that the syllabus is tied to Swift’s songs

“How do celebrities handle social media content? She has a song about that, ‘You Need to Calm Down,'” Lancaster said. “So she had actually written about all that of the things linked to social media, to publicity.”

And if you one day you become a public figure, you’ll be covered.

“To what extent does being a public figure change the way you are viewed in terms of defamation, slander?” Lancaster said.

And you might be enchanted.

Could Swift possibly make an appearance to the U?

“Taylor, if you hear this, please come visit my class,” Lancaster said. “You’ll have at least 150-200 very happy people, and my daughter will miss school that day and come see you.”

Swifties don’t have to be communication majors to take the class. Anybody at the University of Miami will be able to join.

