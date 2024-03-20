CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida fraternity was suspended after video showing alleged hazing went viral.

The University of Miami suspended their chapter of Sigma Alpha Epsilon for the rest of the semester but ruled that no hazing laws were broken after the video showed members chugging milk, before spitting or vomiting on a new member in a trash can at their Coral Gables frat house.

Members are now prohibited from hosting or attending any events until the fall semester.

While no laws were broken, officials said, the group was found in violation of university conduct policies.

