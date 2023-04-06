MIAMI (WSVN) - A new study from doctors at the University of Miami (UM) revealed that COVID-19 may cause brain damage in infants when transmitted from the mother during pregnancy. This is the first study of its kind and provides significant evidence of the impact of the virus on infants.

The study was based on two infants born at Holtz Children’s Hospital. Although both infants tested negative for the virus at birth, they had antibodies detected in their blood. Both babies had seizures, small head sizes, and developmental delays, and one of the infants died by 13 months.

The two mothers contracted COVID-19 in their second trimester and the study confirmed that the virus can breach a mother’s placenta, causing brain damage to the newborns.

Other infants showed transmission of lung disease and blood pressure issues.

The researchers noted that these occurrences are rare and that hundreds of pregnant women with COVID-19 seen by UM clinicians gave birth without their infants suffering a brain injury.

The researchers stressed that more studies need to be done to fully understand why these two babies suffered such severe injuries.

A press conference is scheduled for Thursday morning to discuss the findings and implications of the study.

