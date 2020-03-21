UM: student who lives off-campus tests positive for COVID-19

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The University of Miami has confirmed a student from the Coral Gables campus has tested positive for COVID-19.

University officials made the announcement in a letter sent out on Saturday.

Officials said the student who tested positive lives off-campus, has been in self-isolation and is in good condition.

Saturday’s announcement comes days after UM officials said one person at its medical campus tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

