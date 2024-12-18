SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Researchers and city officials weighed in on a new study that suggests there may be a sinking situation affecting nearly three dozen high-rises along South Florida’s coast, causing concerns among residents and visitors, but experts said there’s no need to worry just yet.

From Sunny Isles Beach to Miami Beach high-rises line the coast, but the new study finds some are experiencing a phenomenon called subsidence.

Gregor Eberli, a professor of marine geosciences at the University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric & Earth Science, spoke with 7News on Wednesday.

“Subsidence basically means that the ground goes a bit further down into the Earth’s crust,” he said.

Eberli is one of several researchers who authored the study. It found that 35 coastal buildings sank as much as three inches between 2016 and 2023.

“When it subsides, the building, it takes the ground around it with it,” he said.

Some of the buildings named in the report include the Porsche Design Tower in Sunny Isles Beach and The Ritz-Carlton Residences in Miami Beach.

But Eberli said subsidence is natural.

“This is not something to be alarmed of,” he said.

Architect Kobi Karp, president and founder of Kobi Karp Architecture & Interior Design in Miami, echoed Eberli’s assessment.

“All buildings, as they rise up, because they are heavy, they settle,” said Karp. “There is no reason to get nervous based on this report.”

Eberli said the comprehensive study was motivated in part by the 2021 Surfside collapse, which killed 98 people.

“We found that some buildings slightly subside. However, the Champlain Tower, when it was collapsing, it did not subside,” he said.

The research further revealed:

“In northern and central Sunny Isles Beach, where 23% of coastal structures were built during the last decade, nearly 70% are experiencing subsidence.”

When asked about the study, Sunny Isles Beach officials assured residents regulations are in place. They released a statement that reads:

“The City of Sunny Isles Beach strictly adheres to these regulations, including compliance with the Florida Building Code and ongoing reinspection requirements. These measures are effective, and we remain confident in the safety of our residents.”

As for what happens next, Eberlie said there’s no recommended course of action they can take, adding that all they can do now is to continue monitoring these buildings.

