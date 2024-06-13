CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A major change is coming at the top of the University of Miami.

UM President Julio Frenk has accepted the position as chancellor of the University of California, Los Angeles beginning next year.

Frenk led the school for nine years.

The board of trustees selected CEO Joe Echevarria to serve as acting president as the search for a permanent replacement begins.

