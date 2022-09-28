(WSVN) - Officials with several South Florida universities and colleges announced that classes and operations will resume Thursday following a brief suspension due to Hurricane Ian.

The decision to resume classes at MDC was made after Miami Dade College’s Emergency Management team gave the all-clear to safely return to class.

Classes and operations at UM’s Coral Gables and Marine campuses will return to normal Thursday as well.

Coral Gables and Marine campuses:

Will resume normal operations, including normal academic delivery, on Thursday and we continue to encourage supervisors to remain flexible, where possible.

Medical Campus & UHealth:

Classes at the Miller School of Medicine will resume normal schedules Thursday.

UHealth clinical facilities, with the exception of BPEI Naples, continue on normal schedules.

Officials with UM are encouraging students and staff to allow extra time while traveling to and from campus since intermittent rain bands from Hurricane Ian are expected.

FIU will also return to normal operations Thursday but officials are urging students and staff to remain vigilant when headed to campuses.

