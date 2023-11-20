MIAMI (WSVN) - A training exercise in Miami brought an air disaster to life.

The University of Miami’s health system simulated a plane crash to test the preparedness of first responders and health officials.

The event happened Sunday morning at the intersection of Northwest 12th Avenue and 14th Street.

Organizers said this type of exercise has never been done before.

“So this is a very unique opportunity, it’s a unique environment. An aircraft disaster exercise in an urban scenario is something that I haven’t seen done before,” said Vincent Torres, director of emergency management at UM.

The exercise used role players in makeup as victims, crashed vehicles and more to simulate the disaster, all in hopes of preparing for the worst.

