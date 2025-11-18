MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 29-year-old University of Miami graduate student was arrested after, police said, he intentionally struck a Miami Beach officer with a motorized scooter and led multiple units on a pursuit through city streets.

According to the arrest report, Noah Aloush was riding a stand-up electric scooter along the beach walk near 71st Street and Collins Avenue, at around 5 p.m. on Monday, when an officer in full uniform tried to stop him for illegally operating the scooter in the area.

The report states Aloush accelerated toward the officer and hit him, knocking the officer to the ground without attempting to stop.

Police said Aloush then fled at a high rate of speed through the North Beach neighborhood, weaving between marked patrol cars with lights and sirens activated, as he rode on sidewalks and into oncoming traffic while officers attempted to stop him.

At one point, Aloush allegedly forced vehicles to brake abruptly to avoid hitting him. Multiple officers and a park ranger spotted him as he darted through streets between Collins Avenue, Harding Avenue and Indian Creek Drive, according to the report.

The pursuit ended on Bayside Lane, a dead-end street where, police said, Aloush lost control of the scooter and fell.

As officers tried to handcuff him, he tensed his arms and refused commands, prompting an officer to deploy a stun gun twice before he was taken into custody, according to the report.

The officer suffered a hairline fracture to his right arm and was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Aloush was also treated at the hospital before he was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

Aloush faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding, resisting an officer without violence and reckless driving.

Miami Beach Police released the following statement:

This incident underscores the inherent dangers our officers face daily while working to keep our community safe. The Miami Beach Police Department remains firmly committed to micro-mobility enforcement and will continue to hold violators accountable to ensure the safety of all who use our boardwalk and public spaces.

Aloush, who is a resident of California, is being held on a $25,000 bond.

