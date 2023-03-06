CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A University of Miami graduate has very big dreams. He is now one step closer thanks to some star help.

Meet Cameron Mofid.

The 22-year-old UM graduate from San Diego has a mission in mind for his future. To become one of the youngest people in history to visit every country in the world.

So far, he’s at 119.

“There’s 195 unrecognized countries, and Nigeria and Ghana were two of my most recent stops on my trip through West Africa,” Mofid said.

During his time there, two of his stops inspired him to take on a new mission.

First was a school in Nigeria.

“It’s a water village where they have very little access to clean drinking water, kids don’t have shoes uniforms books etc, so I was inspired to make some change there,” Modid said.

Then he visited an orphanage in Ghana.

“And obviously, the situation there is pretty dire as well, so this has been kind of a genesis for this Gofundme campaign,” Mofid said,

Seeing their struggle for basic necessities, he started a Gofundme campaign in the hopes of having even a small impact for the school and orphanage.

In just a week, he had reached 170 donors and set his goal to $5,000.

Then, he woke up last weekend to find a $45,000 donation from NBA star Kyrie Irving.

“And I guess so many people had contributed to the fundraiser in the first week that it was trending on Gofundme, and Kyrie was just looking around on the site and found our page,” Mofid said.

At first he was in utter shock thinking it had to be a mistake or a scam.

On Monday, the Dallas Mavericks Organization confirmed that it was Irving who donated the sizable sum.

In fact, it’s been a habit of his.

Irving has donated to several Gofundme campaigns dating back to last year.

In total, his donations have added up to over $500,000 to various causes.

The eight-time All-Star talked about his charitable actions in a recent post game news conference.

“I mean, it’s just so much going on in our world, I just try to do little acts of kindness every single day,” Irving said.

Thanks in part to the star point guard, by Monday night, Mofid’s campaign had raised over $65,000.

Having passed his starting goal 13 times over, he now has more than enough to cover the cost of building a new orphanage in Ghana, as well as a buying a water tank, shoes, books and other supplies for the kids in Nigeria.

“No matter who you are, if you’re a normal person, you can start something like this to make a real impact, and Irving’s donation is evidence of that,” Mofid said.

If you would like to donate to Mofid’s cause, click here.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.