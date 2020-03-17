UM: 1 at medical campus tests presumptive positive for COVID-19

MIAMI (WSVN) - A member of the University of Miami’s Medical Campus has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19, university officials said.

In a statement issued Tuesday night, a spokesperson said the patient “is in good condition and is self-isolating to prevent the spread of infection to others.”

The test results are pending confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Out of respect for patient privacy and because this is a public health issue, there will not be any further information about individual cases beyond notifications to our community,” the spokesperson said in the statement.

Tuesday’s announcement follows confirmation from UM that it has shifted to online instruction at all campuses and has established a policy on remote work for all employees.

Officials said they will begin closing on-campus housing March 25.

