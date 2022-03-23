MIAMI (WSVN) - Ultra Music Festival is preparing to make its highly anticipated return to Bayfront Park this weekend.

This is the first time the festival has returned since a two-year postponement, and Wednesday, organizers and city leaders talked about what to expect this weekend as well as what measures police are going to take for the big crowds.

“We’re excited!” said festival-goer Erland Ordoñez. “We were planning to come 2020, but due to COVID it was canceled.”

“I’m excited for it; it’s my first time here,” said festival-goer Lady Acevedo.

Organizers are expecting more than 55,000 people to attend each day to the sold out festival.

“We are happy to be back,” said Ultra Music Festival spokesman Ray Martinez.

7Skyforce hovered above as crews built and prepped Bayfront Park for the festival.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue said they’ll have extra staff to handle the big crowds expected in downtown to ensure safety for festival-goers.

“We’ll have plenty of officers on the scene to ensure that this event goes off without a hitch,” said Miami Police Chief Manny Morales.

This event comes as Miami Beach’s midnight to 6 a.m. curfew goes into effect through Monday.

“We are not concerned about the crowds coming over here. I know the City of Miami has plans in place,” said Martinez.

“We’ve always had a great partnership with Miami Beach Police Department, so we’ll be communicating back and forth with what impact the closure on the beach and the curfew that has been imposed has that not only in the traffic along the causeway, but the crowds that we expect to be increased,” said Morales.

Festival organizers and city leaders said they’re ready to welcome Ultra Music Festival back to Miami.

“We are looking forward to having an event that’s incident-free,” said Morales.

There will be some road closures in the area of Bayfront Park, but both Metrorail and Metromover will have extended hours.

