MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities say they have arrested an Uber Eats driver who was accused of stealing several packages after making a delivery to an apartment building in Miami.

Police took 36-year-old Uber Eats driver Samuel Lee Robertson into custody after, they say, he stole multiple packages that were sitting near an elevator at the apartment building located at 300 SW 18th Terr., Dec. 5.

Surveillance video shared by Vintage Liquors store owner, Anthony Barrios, which is directly across from the elevator, captured Robertson allegedly scooping up all of the boxes before walking out of the door.

“He sees some packages there. He decides, ‘Oh, why not get himself an early Christmas gift,’” Barrios told 7News as he described what he saw on his cameras. “We’re not talking about knick-knacks, we’re talking about real Christmas gifts for your father, for your mother.”

After making his way outside with the packages, cameras outside captured the man stuffing them into the back of his vehicle before leaving.

Authorities later identified that man as Robertson and took him into custody.

According to the arrest report, the stolen items were valued at more than $1,000.

Robertson faces a slew of charges, including grand theft.

He remains behind bars as of Thursday night.

