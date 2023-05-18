MIAMI (WSVN) - A man found a cell phone at a South Florida mall and thought he made the right call when he handed it over to security. But that’s when things took a terrifying turn.

When the victim found the phone, he decided to turn it over to the mall’s lost and found. He was then accused of stealing the phone and was attacked.

“He started punching me in my face over, and over, and, over again,” the victim said.

A good deed gone wrong ended with a beating in Miami’s Brickell City Centre.

The victim now has the injuries to prove it.

“I have a bruise on my knee, I have a bruise on my back as well, I have a bruise right here,” the victim said.

He also has a swollen right eye.

According to police, a day after the attack, the culprit would return to the scene of the crime.

The suspect, 27-year-old Amed Youssef Bamba, was arrested at Brickell City Centre, Thursday morning.

Bamba is being charged with battery.

What unfolded Wednesday in the high end shopping center was the result of what happened there a day earlier.

The victim, an Uber Eats delivery man, said he was charging his phone in a common area and was waiting for his next delivery call when he spotted the phone unattended.

“And I turned it into security to the lost and found,” the victim said.

The next day, he was back at the shopping center, and police said, so was another man.

“And then he held me up by my hand, and he started questioning me repeatedly, ‘Why did you steal my phone, why did you steal my phone,'” the victim said. “He wouldn’t let me speak at all.”

Police said the incident was all caught on camera.

They said that the video showed one man walking up to another, and then he, “Begins attacking the victim by punching and kicking the victim. The victim falls to the ground, and the defendant continues to punch and kick the victim.”

“He grabbed me by my arm and said, ‘You are going to take me to security right now to get that phone,'” the victim said. “I said, ‘OK sir, let’s go.'”

The security office handed Bamba the phone and he took off.

The banged up good Samaritan would later call police

“He started attacking me for no apparent reason, why would you want to do that, did I deserve that?” the victim said.

Bamba remains in jail.

His bond was set at $1,500.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.