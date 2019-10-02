Uber driver suspected of peeking through bedroom windows in Coral Gables arrested

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - An Uber driver who accused of peeking into the windows of occupied bedrooms in Coral Gables has been arrested.

He was taken into custody at his home at 2740 SW Second St., at around 5 p.m., Tuesday.

According to police, Yoel Diaz Hernandez, 32, was dispatched to the area of Ponce de Leon Boulevard where, on two different occasions, he peeked into the bedroom windows of women who were in a state of undress, between January and August of this year.

In the third incident, Hernandez was caught on home surveillance camera peeking into the bedroom window of another home.

Hernandez faces charges of attempted trespassing on an occupied structure and voyeurism.

