MIAMI (WSVN) - An Uber driver found a child wandering the streets of Miami alone.

The 3-year-old was found near Northwest Fifth Avenue and 8th Street, just before 9:00 a.m., Friday.

The driver picked up the child and brought him to the Miami Police Department located Downtown.

The child’s mother has been located and is being interviewed by police.

The child is safe and doing fine.

