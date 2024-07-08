MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - An Uber driver was caught in some airport trouble with a passenger in the back seat.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the Uber driver was blocking traffic while dropping off a passenger in an unauthorized location at Miami International Airport.

The passenger in the rideshare captured part of the exchange between the motorist and the officer who stopped him in cellphone video that was posted on social media by Only in Dade on Sunday.

“One moment,” said the driver.

“Sir, get out of the car,” said the officer. “Listen to me very carefully. If you resist, you’re gonna make…”

“I am not resisting. I literally have the registration on my hand,” said the driver.

“Give me the registration and give me the goddamn [proof of] insurance and stop playing games with me,” said the officer. “Give it to me! I don’t want to talk to you anymore.”

“It’s on that screenshot,” said the driver as he showed the officer his cellphone.

“You have to have a physical [proof of] insurance,” said the officer.

“I didn’t know that,” said the driver.

“I know that you didn’t know that. There’s a lot of things you don’t know,” said the officer.

Investigators said the driver was not obeying the officer’s commands and was therefore detained, but not arrested.

Contrary to what the officer is heard telling the driver in the video, MDPD officials said an electronic insurance card counts as a legal proof of insurance.

