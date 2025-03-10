MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida Uber driver was arrested after authorities said he sexually assaulted a passenger he picked up through the ride-hailing app.

Yaroslandys Elozegui Romero, 35, was charged with sexual battery by threats, battery and indecent exposure, according to an arrest report.

The victim told police she had requested an Uber through a friend’s account on Sunday. Romero, driving a white Toyota Highlander, picked her up and later persuaded her to move to the front seat, according to the report.

As they traveled westbound on State Road 836 near LeJeune Road, Romero allegedly pulled over, forcibly kissed the victim and made her touch him before sexually assaulting her.

Investigators say Romero later dropped the victim off at her requested location.

Police identified him through Uber records and his home address, where he was arrested.

He was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.