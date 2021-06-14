MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida Uber driver has turned himself in, days after, police said, he struck a woman riding a scooter and drove off.

According to Miami Beach Police, the victim was riding a stand-up scooter on Alton Road and 10th Street was hit from behind by a car, Sunday morning.

Investigators said the impact caused her to fall off.

Police said the driver, 24-year-old Han Duran Nieves, took off.

Detectives said the victim was then accidentally run over by a witness and taken to the hospital.

Duran Nieves surrenderd to police on Monday. He has been charged with fleeing the scene of a crash.

