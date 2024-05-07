MIAMI (WSVN) - The U.S. Navy’s battle ships for Fleet Week Miami has officially docked, marking a significant presence with the arrival of several naval ships, including the USS Bataan. Navy Admiral Daryl Caudle, Commander of the U.S. Fleet Forces Command, shared his enthusiasm for the event during a live segment at Port Miami.

“It feels great to be here in Miami,” Admiral Caudle expressed. “This has been in planning for quite a while, and we wanted to really show the great folks of Miami what we’re all about.”

Miami’s Fleet Week promises an impressive display of naval power and community engagement, with more than 7,000 sailors and Marines participating. The USS Harry S. Truman, among other vessels, has been brought in to showcase the might and commitment of the sea services.

“We’ve come through, flooding the zone, so that we can engage with the folks of Miami and let them understand what it’s like to be part of the sea services,” said Admiral Caudle highlighting the variety of activities planned.

Events will include guided tours of ships like the USS Leyte Gulf and the USS Normandy, community outreach at local high schools, sporting events, and a major concert.

For those interested in experiencing these naval giants up close they will need to go on FleetWeekMiami.org and schedule time to see one of these ships. Admiral Caudle noted that the opportunity to interact with sailors and Marines is an invaluable part of the Fleet Week experience.

“It’s threefold: to engage, educate, and hopefully build some excitement so that folks will consider making the Navy a career,” Admiral Caudle said.

He also mentioned that most people are unaware of what their global Navy does, and events like Fleet Week provide a platform for enlightenment and interaction.

As Miami welcomes Fleet Week, timed tickets for ship tours will be required, available online 48 hours in advance to minimize wait times for visitors. This ensures that attendees can fully enjoy their visit without long delays.

Admiral Caudle closed with a note of gratitude: “Thank you, Miami. I really appreciate it.”

