U.S. Coast Guard practice hoist training in North Bay Village

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Coast Guard officers were seen keeping their skills sharp in North Bay Village Thursday.

Anyone who lives near the 79th Street Causeway and Adventure Avenue could see USCG helicopter crews practicing hoist training over Biscayne Bay.

They would lower a crew member down from the chopper to pull a second person out of the bay.

The drill is similar to what the Coast Guard does during open-ocean rescue operations.

