U.S. Coast Guard intercepts man attempting to smuggle in migrants near Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A suspected smuggler got stopped on the way to South Florida.

The Coast Guard intercepted a vessel in the waters near Miami on Sept. 28.

More than a dozen migrants from several countries were on board the 21-foot cabin cruiser.

All of them and the man accused of trying to bring them to the United States were turned over to Customs and Border Patrol authorities.

