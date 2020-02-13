U.S. Army soldier hospitalized after parachute jumping mishap

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Army soldier experienced some training trouble when a parachute jump went wrong.

The soldier was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital after the accident involving the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights Parachuting Team.

The hard landing happened Thursday morning at the Homestead Air Reserve Base.

Officials said the soldier was performing a parachute certification jump required to remain eligible to jump.

The soldier is expected to be OK, and the incident is under investigation.

