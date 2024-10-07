(WSVN) - U-Haul is providing 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box portable container use across Florida as residents prepare for Hurricane Milton, a Category 5 storm expected to hit the state later this week.

This offer comes less than two weeks after Hurricane Helene brought widespread damage to the region.

All 13 U-Haul companies in Florida, encompassing 162 centers, are participating in the disaster relief effort.

The offer is available to all Floridians, whether they are preparing for Hurricane Milton or recovering from the effects of Helene.

“Floridians have to remain vigilant with another powerful hurricane barreling our way, and it’s a stressful time for families looking to stay out of harm’s way,” said Mario Martinez, U-Haul Area District Vice President for Florida’s southern region. “If we can help by securing a family’s valued possessions in a U-Haul facility during these storms at no cost for one month, we are happy to provide that service.”

The free storage offer applies to new self-storage and U-Box rentals and is available at participating U-Haul locations throughout the state, subject to availability.

Click here for a full list of participating stores.

