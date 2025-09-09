NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Two women were transported to a local hospital after being attacked by dog in North Miami.

According to the City of North Miami Police Department, the incident happened at an apartment complex on Sixth Avenue and Northeast 138th Street.

Neighbors told 7News the dog belongs to a second-floor resident of the apartment complex, and attacked the pair in the courtyard of the building.

“Yeah, I saw the dog bite her,” said a neighbor who witnessed the incident. “You know, I saw the dog bite her, it was terrible, but nothing I can do.”

The dog’s owner was able to get the animal off one of the victims before the damage worsened.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue paramedics rushed the two victims to the hospital.

“So I called 9-1-1 because the girl was screaming to death,” said the neighbor. “Nothing we can do, I call police.”

The injuries did not appear to be severe, and the victims were responsive.

