FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - There is a new update on a Florida City home invasion that was captured on Facebook Live.

According to Florida City Police, two suspects broke into a home near Northwest 14th Avenue and Second Avenue and shot two victims as they were on a livestream on Dec. 30.

The stream partially captured the break-in.

The shooting left one victim dead and another hospitalized. That second victim is in stable condition.

The two suspects, 34-year-old Roderick Everett and 36-year-old Christopher Hankerson, were both arrested on multiple charges of robbery and attempted first-degree murder.

No bond has been set at this time.

