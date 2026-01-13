FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - There is a new update on a Florida City home invasion that was captured on Facebook Live.

According to Florida City Police, two suspects broke into a home near Northwest 14th Avenue and Second Avenue and shot two victims as they were on a livestream on Dec. 30.

The stream partially captured the break-in.

The shooting left one victim dead and another hospitalized. That second victim is in stable condition.

The two suspects, 34-year-old Roderick Everett and 36-year-old Christopher Hankerson, were both arrested on multiple charges of robbery and attempted first-degree murder.

No bond has been set at this time.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox