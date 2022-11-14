SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two dogs were left at a South Florida groomer, and two weeks later, no one has come back to pick them up.

Now, the owner of the business is searching for answers.

“There’s something to this story,” Gabriella Otey said.

Otey has been left wondering and caring for a pair of poodles after a new customer dropped them off and never came back.

“It’s kind of strange and very sad that someone would abandon these animals,” Otey said.

It happened during the Saturday rush at a Kendall pet salon, when a man dropped off two pups, Jacks and Ginger, for a bath.

That was the last time the staff at Loving Touch, at 9544 SW 137th Ave., would see him.

“We waited, the dogs were ready in the afternoon, and we waited, we called and there was no answer,” Otey said.

Eventually, someone did pick up but said they didn’t know the man or the dogs.

“We don’t know how to handle it from here,” Otey said.

Ginger and Jacks are not chipped, and they seem to be in good health.

Now, Otey is trying to figure out what to do next.

“I thought maybe calling you guys, maybe you can help me help them,” she said.

Otey is hoping that someone in Kendall recognizes the pups or the man to help bring these dogs home.

She said the last thing she wants to do is call the pound.

If you recognize the pups or man, call Otey at 305-968-0556.

