HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of big pigs were pardoned Tuesday in Hialeah.

Mayor Esteban Bovo was joined by Hialeah Council members at Palm Springs Middle School for the ceremony.

He pardoned two pigs, Hamilton and Wilbert, ahead of the South Florida tradition of a pig roast on Christmas Eve, known as Noche Buena.

These pigs will instead live out their lives at the middle school under the watchful care of students and staff.

Our night team producer Michael Rojas is a proud graduate of Palm Springs Middle.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.