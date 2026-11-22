MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men were hospitalized in a drive-by shooting in Miami Gardens Saturday night.

The incident occurred off Northwest 27th Place when investigators say someone in a white caravan opened fire on a Tesla holding the two victims.

Both were shot in the lower parts of the bodies and are expected to recover.

A child inside their vehicle was not hurt.

Investigators have not released any information about the suspect.

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