MIAMI (WSVN) - Two men appeared before a judge following a road rage incident in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Manuel Valera and Altwan Martin are accused of pulling guns on each other at a gas station along Northwest 169th Street and 67th Avenue, Monday morning.

The incident was de-escalated after a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputy saw the two men pointing weapons at each other and intervened.

No one was struck by the gunfire.

A judge granted both of them bond.

Both remain at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

