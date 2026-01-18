MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Runners took to the streets of Miami Beach Sunday and in Miami Saturday for two major marathons.

The Sunday marathon, the “Trophy Trot” invited runners to Miami Beach to race for tickets to the upcoming CFP National Championship game, with the Miami Hurricanes playing off against the Indiana Hoosiers.

For some who were racing, winning the game was their only opportunity to see the game live.

“I think the prices reflect the demand for this game, which is, it’s amazing, it’s made for Miami,” said Rishi Sengal, a racer at the event.

Participants chose between a 5K or 10K race, each offering a chance to win tickets to the game on Monday.

“It’s been, like we’re on cloud nine, we had a pep rally on Friday on campus, we’re here at the Trophy Trot, we got tomorrow, the game, it’s just been the most incredible experience, and thankful to be a Miami Hurricane.” said David Kuper, a Hurricanes fan.

Earlier, Miami hosted it’s own marathon, with Diplo’s Run Club organizing a marathon across Miami.

The highly coveted 5K tickets to the event were all sold out, and drew runners from all across the city.

The runners were also excited for the big game on Monday, and used their excitement to warm up for the big game.

After the Diplo’s Run Club race, runners celebrated at Maurice Park with live music from a DJ.

Organizers said that there were over 10 thousand people who ran at the event.

