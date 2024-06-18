HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a clever thief who stole two luxury cars worth a total of $500,000 after hacking luxury car carriers.

A 2024 Mercedes Benz GLS 600 Maybach worth around $200,000 was one of the luxury cars stolen.

The heist began when Dealers Choice Auto Transport Service was scheduled to deliver the luxury car to a customer in Hollywood on Sunday.

“It is a very simple process, the dealership calls you up. You just ask for the information, where we picking up from where we delivering to,” said Steven Yariv.

But, all of a sudden, the delivery location changed from Hollywood to Miami.

“The criminal actually hacked into the driver’s portal and knew what vehicles were being transported, they knew what was going on. The thief happened to reach out to the driver acting as if he was the receiving party and gave him all the right information, told him where the car is suppose to go,” said Yariv.

The delivery driver took a picture of the man who received the car. 7News has blurred out the image because Miami Police are still investigating the Maybach heist and haven’t confirm the man in the picture as a suspect.

After the delivery driver realized something was wrong, it still wasn’t over.

“Ignorantly, he is actually texting us trying to tease us,” said Yariv.

That’s when he told the thief “You stole from the wrong guy.” The thief replied, “That’s what the guy with the Cullinan said as well,” followed by another text reading “Thanks for the free Maybach dawg.”

The thief later added “Bro, car already in Dubai, or Europe you guess,” followed by a picture of the torn up floor board where a GPS tracker is normally hidden.

The Cullinan Rolls Royce that was mentioned by the thief, Steven Waisman with Limited Spec Automotive said it belonged to him.

“The vehicle never arrived to us,” said Waisman.

He said he also experienced a similar situation to Yariv regarding how the thief could steal his luxury car.

“The driver received a text message from a random phone number. I actually have that phone number. He received a text message saying ‘Hey, you have my Cullinan? Please deliver it to this address.’ And he provided an address which was some random parking lot in Miami,” said Waisman.

Police want to find the clever hacker who, as of now, has stolen two luxury cars worth a total of $500,000.

City of Miami Police is investigating the Maybach, while Miami-Dade Police is investigating the Rolls Royce theft.

“We are devasted in a way but moving forward hopefully we catch this guy,” said Waisman.

Yariv said the whole ordeal is “very frustrating.”

“This is something we deal with every day to protect our clients and protect the people. We are one of the largest transport carriers and brokers in the country, it’s a battle every day,” he said.

An investigation is underway.

Yariv and Waisman are both offering $20,000 rewards for their cars to be returned.

If you have any information about the thefts, you are asked to call the City of Miami Police and Miami-Dade Police.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

