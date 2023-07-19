FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Authorities are investigating a reported shooting inside a Walmart store in Florida City.

The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon at 33501 S Dixie Highway.

According to 7Skyforce’s Ralph Rayburn, two individuals sustained gunshot wounds during the incident, with one person injured in the foot and the other in the abdomen. Additionally, a third person required medical attention for a panic attack resulting from the incident.

Rayburn reports that one of the individuals involved is believed to be a Walmart employee.

Law enforcement officers are diligently working to gather more information and secure the scene for further investigation.

