MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — Two people were hospitalized after a rollover crash in southwest Miami-Dade early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the area of Southwest 197th Street and Grossman Drive, where they found a vehicle flipped upside down after striking several trees.

Firefighters worked to free both occupants, who were trapped inside the wreckage. The victims were airlifted to a nearby hospital, officials said.

Their conditions have not yet been released, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

