MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Georgia men were arrested during Wednesday night’s FIFA World Cup match between Brazil and Scotland at Miami Stadium after, investigators said, they used fraudulent credentials to escort fans into the venue for money.

Kareem Thomas of Macon and Stanthony Bernard Ballard of Atlanta are each charged with uttering forged instruments in connection with the alleged scheme, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said witnesses identified Thomas, 38, and Ballard, 43, as guiding individuals into the stadium using fraudulent credentials and charging approximately $1,000 per person for entry.

Authorities said both men had previously been ejected from the venue before they were taken into custody.

Thomas also faces a charge of interference at a sports or entertainment event, while Ballard was additionally charged with trespassing at a sports or entertainment event for solicitation of money, jail records show.

Both men appeared in bond court Thursday, where a judge found probable cause.

Thomas received a $3,500 bond on the new charges, with an additional $2,000 bond on an outstanding bench warrant related to an unrelated county ordinance violation.

Ballard was issued a $5,000 bond.

The arrests were among two made during the match, which drew approximately 61,116 fans, according to MDSO.

Authorities also reported seven stadium ejections during the event.

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