DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Two City of Doral Police officers have filed a lawsuit against the owner of Martini Bar Doral and a private security company following a shooting incident that left one officer severely injured and a security guard dead.

The shooting occurred April 6 at the Martini Bar Doral, located at 3450 NW 83rd Ave.

According to the complaint, officers Andrew Romo and Ricardo Acevedo were on off-duty patrol when 37-year-old Jamal Wayne Wood entered the bar with a gun and began shooting at patrons.

The shooting ended with the death of 23-year-old George Castellanos, a security guard.

Seven others were also injured, including the two officers.

Wood was shot and killed by officers at the scene.

The officers filed the lawsuit on Monday, alleging that the nightclub’s owners failed to ensure proper security measures. The lawsuit also claims that Castellanos had not received adequate safety training, which might have prevented the incident.

The complaint also states that proper weapons searches could have stopped the shooting.

“While our duty as police officers is to protect and serve, our own lives need to be protected as well. I feel extremely lucky to be alive,” said Officer Acevedo in the press release.

“I almost didn’t make it home to my wife and kids over a completely preventable incident and simple safety measures,” said Officer Romo in the press release.

Bernardo Pimentel, the officer’s trial attorney, said, “Had appropriate safety measures been in place, the lives of those present, including Officers Romo and Acevedo, would not have been put in peril.”

Castellanos’ family also filed a lawsuit against the nightclub’s owners shortly after the incident.

