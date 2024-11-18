SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dispute over vehicle repairs at a Miami tire shop escalated into violence, leaving one man injured and two brothers in custody, authorities said.

Pedro Luis Rodriguez, 40, and Luis Angel Rodriguez-Candano, 32, confronted a mechanic on Monday afternoon at Tire Liquidators Miami II on Southwest 67th Avenue around 3:42 p.m., according to police.

The pair argued with the mechanic over prior work before entering the shop’s office, where the situation turned physical.

Pedro allegedly punched the mechanic multiple times, prompting the victim to draw a firearm from his waistband.

Luis then lunged at the mechanic, and both brothers reportedly overpowered him, punching him in the head and body.

During the altercation, the firearm discharged three times, striking Pedro in the leg.

Pedro then, according to police, seized the firearm and struck the mechanic on the head while making threatening remarks. The victim escaped outside, but Luis allegedly continued the attack, taking the gun and pointing it at him.

The mechanic suffered a head laceration and bruises but declined hospital treatment.

Both brothers were arrested and are facing charges as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.