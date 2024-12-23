HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police say a stolen vehicle pursuit led to a heavy law enforcement presence in Hialeah early Monday morning.

According to Hialeah Police, the incident began at the victim’s home in Miami-Dade County, where the vehicle was stolen.

The victim pursued the car while on the phone with Florida Highway Patrol, eventually leading officers to a Hialeah neighborhood near 14th Avenue and 39th Place.

Police said four individuals were inside the stolen vehicle. Two were arrested, while the other two remain at large.

No injuries were reported.

Neighbors reported seeing a black Cadillac Escalade at the center of the investigation.

Police said the significant response was due in part to a shift command change during the incident.

